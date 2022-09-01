NJ Air National Guard intelligence analyst wins Air Force level award

New Jersey Air National Guard Staff Sgt. Joseph Oswald stands in front of the 204th Intelligence Squadron's emblem located in the 108th Operations Group building on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Jan. 9, 2022. Oswald, an all-source intelligence analyst, won the Outstanding Air Reserve Component Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Airman of the Year award for 2020-2021. The award is part of the Air Force Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Award Program (AFISRAP) which is conducted annually to recognize outstanding leadership and performance among military members, civilians, organizations, instructors and contributors.

