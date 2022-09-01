Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NJ Air National Guard intelligence analyst wins Air Force level award

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Julia Santiago 

    108th Wing/Public Affairs

    New Jersey Air National Guard Staff Sgt. Joseph Oswald stands in front of the 204th Intelligence Squadron's emblem located in the 108th Operations Group building on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Jan. 9, 2022. Oswald, an all-source intelligence analyst, won the Outstanding Air Reserve Component Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Airman of the Year award for 2020-2021. The award is part of the Air Force Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Award Program (AFISRAP) which is conducted annually to recognize outstanding leadership and performance among military members, civilians, organizations, instructors and contributors.

    TAGS

    joseph oswald
    204th intelligence squadron
    Outstanding Air Reserve Component Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance Airman of the Year
    Air Force Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance Award Program
    AFISRAP

