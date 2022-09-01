Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    252nd Cyber Operations Group change of command

    CAMP MURRAY, WA, UNITED STATES

    01.09.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Mckenzie Airhart 

    194th Wing

    Col. Kenneth A. Borchers (left), 194th Wing Commander, passes the 252nd Cyberspace Operations Group guidon to Col. Thomas Pries Jan. 9, 2022 at Camp Murray, Wash. Pries assumed command of the 252nd COG from Col. Robert Siau. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Mckenzie Airhart)

    Pries to lead 252nd Cyber Operations Group

    Air National Guard
    Washington
    cyber operations
    Camp Murray
    194th Wing
    252nd

