Col. Kenneth A. Borchers (left), 194th Wing Commander, passes the 252nd Cyberspace Operations Group guidon to Col. Thomas Pries Jan. 9, 2022 at Camp Murray, Wash. Pries assumed command of the 252nd COG from Col. Robert Siau. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Mckenzie Airhart)
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2022 18:51
|Photo ID:
|7006092
|VIRIN:
|220109-Z-BQ765-2011
|Resolution:
|2100x1500
|Size:
|2.1 MB
|Location:
|CAMP MURRAY, WA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 252nd Cyber Operations Group change of command, by SrA Mckenzie Airhart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Pries to lead 252nd Cyber Operations Group
LEAVE A COMMENT