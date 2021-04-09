Tail art on a KC-135 Stratotanker from the Maine Air National Guard's 101st Air Refueling Wing. The 101st ARW announced its plan on Jan. 4, 2022, to pursue replacing the KC-135 airframe with the new KC-46 Pegasus air refueling tanker.
|Date Taken:
|09.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.09.2022 10:17
|Photo ID:
|7005940
|VIRIN:
|210904-Z-DY035-001
|Resolution:
|1125x844
|Size:
|60.93 KB
|Location:
|BANGOR, ME, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 101st Air Refueling Wing hoping to bring KC-46 to Maine, by MAJ Carl Lamb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT