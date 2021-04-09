Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    101st Air Refueling Wing hoping to bring KC-46 to Maine

    BANGOR, ME, UNITED STATES

    09.04.2021

    Photo by Maj. Carl Lamb 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Maine National Guard

    Tail art on a KC-135 Stratotanker from the Maine Air National Guard's 101st Air Refueling Wing. The 101st ARW announced its plan on Jan. 4, 2022, to pursue replacing the KC-135 airframe with the new KC-46 Pegasus air refueling tanker.

