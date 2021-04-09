Tail art on a KC-135 Stratotanker from the Maine Air National Guard's 101st Air Refueling Wing. The 101st ARW announced its plan on Jan. 4, 2022, to pursue replacing the KC-135 airframe with the new KC-46 Pegasus air refueling tanker.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.04.2021 Date Posted: 01.09.2022 10:17 Photo ID: 7005940 VIRIN: 210904-Z-DY035-001 Resolution: 1125x844 Size: 60.93 KB Location: BANGOR, ME, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 101st Air Refueling Wing hoping to bring KC-46 to Maine, by MAJ Carl Lamb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.