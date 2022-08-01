HONOLULU (Jan. 8, 2021) Rear Adm. Timothy Kott, Commander, Navy Region Hawaii and Naval Surface Group Middle Pacific, speaks to a financial management analyst about financial support for Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) community members at Storefront One. The Interagency Drinking Water System Team is a joint initiative where the U.S. Navy is working closely with the Hawaii Department of Health, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army to restore safe drinking water to JBPHH housing communities through sampling and flushing. For detailed information, go to: www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Christopher Thomas)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.08.2022 Date Posted: 01.08.2022 21:34 Photo ID: 7005807 VIRIN: 220108-N-FD567-1029 Resolution: 2414x3379 Size: 810.96 KB Location: HONOLULU, HI, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Storefront One Claims [Image 2 of 2], by SN Chris Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.