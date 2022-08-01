Storefront One Claims

HONOLULU (Jan. 8, 2021) - A Storefront One human resources expert explains the process for establishing financial support to civilians from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) communities at Storefront One. The Interagency Drinking Water System Team is a joint initiative where the U.S. Navy is working closely with the Hawaii Department of Health, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army to restore safe drinking water to JBPHH housing communities through sampling and flushing. For detailed information, go to: www.navy.mil/jointbasewater (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Christopher Thomas)

