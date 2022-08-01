Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2022

    Photo by Seaman Chris Thomas 

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    HONOLULU (Jan. 8, 2021) - A Storefront One human resources expert explains the process for establishing financial support to civilians from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) communities at Storefront One. The Interagency Drinking Water System Team is a joint initiative where the U.S. Navy is working closely with the Hawaii Department of Health, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army to restore safe drinking water to JBPHH housing communities through sampling and flushing. For detailed information, go to: www.navy.mil/jointbasewater (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Christopher Thomas)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2022
    Date Posted: 01.08.2022 21:35
    Photo ID: 7005806
    VIRIN: 220108-N-FD567-1006
    Resolution: 4807x3293
    Size: 1.65 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Storefront One Claims [Image 2 of 2], by SN Chris Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    RedHill
    SafeWaters

