A Coast Guard Station Mayport 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew tows a 44-foot yacht Joanie II in the St. Mary's Channel, Georgia, Jan. 7, 2022. The RBM crew put the vessel into a stern tow and brought the man and his dog aboard. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.08.2022 Date Posted: 01.08.2022 13:16 Photo ID: 7005591 VIRIN: 220108-G-G0107-1373 Resolution: 3024x4032 Size: 253.04 KB Location: FERNANDINA, GA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard rescues 1 man, 1 dog from disabled vessel in St. Mary’s Channel, GA, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.