    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service

    Coast Guard rescues 1 man, 1 dog from disabled vessel in St. Mary’s Channel, GA

    FERNANDINA, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.08.2022

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET Jacksonville   

    A Coast Guard Station Mayport 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew tows a 44-foot yacht Joanie II in the St. Mary's Channel, Georgia, Jan. 7, 2022. The RBM crew put the vessel into a stern tow and brought the man and his dog aboard. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    PUBLIC DOMAIN

    TAGS

    USCG
    D7
    45 RBM
    Station Mayport

