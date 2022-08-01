Coast Guard rescues 1 man, 1 dog from disabled vessel in St. Mary’s Channel, GA

A Coast Guard Station Mayport 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew tows a 44-foot yacht Joanie II in the St. Mary's Channel, Georgia, Jan. 7, 2022. The RBM crew put the vessel into a stern tow and brought the man and his dog aboard. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy)
01.08.2022
01.08.2022
7005591
220108-G-G0107-1373
3024x4032
253.04 KB
|Location:
FERNANDINA, GA, US
3
0
