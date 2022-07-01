Massachusetts Air National Guard 2021 State Level Award Winners

2021 Outstanding Airmen of the Year infographic for the Massachusetts Air National Guard. Congratulations to the 2021 OAY Massachusetts winners; Airman of the Year Airman 1st Class Hannah L. Jones-Trudeau, 104th Medical Group, NCO of the Year Tech. Sgt. Daniel R. Bowles, 104th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, SNCO of the Year Senior Master Sgt. Victoria A. Kenny, 102nd Logistics Readiness Flight, and First Sergeant of the Year Master Sgt. Michael P. Callahan, 104th Security Forces Squadron. (U.S. Air National Guard graphic by Randy Burlingame)

