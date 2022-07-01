Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Massachusetts Air National Guard 2021 State Level Award Winners

    WESTFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2022

    Photo by Randall Burlingame 

    104th Fighter Wing/Public Affairs

    2021 Outstanding Airmen of the Year infographic for the Massachusetts Air National Guard. Congratulations to the 2021 OAY Massachusetts winners; Airman of the Year Airman 1st Class Hannah L. Jones-Trudeau, 104th Medical Group, NCO of the Year Tech. Sgt. Daniel R. Bowles, 104th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, SNCO of the Year Senior Master Sgt. Victoria A. Kenny, 102nd Logistics Readiness Flight, and First Sergeant of the Year Master Sgt. Michael P. Callahan, 104th Security Forces Squadron. (U.S. Air National Guard graphic by Randy Burlingame)

    Date Taken: 01.07.2022
    Date Posted: 01.07.2022 13:00
    Photo ID: 7005200
    VIRIN: 220107-D-WF052-993
    Resolution: 2304x1728
    Size: 293.66 KB
    Location: WESTFIELD, MA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Massachusetts Air National Guard 2021 State Level Award Winners, by Randall Burlingame, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    Massachusetts Air National Guard
    104th Fighter Wing
    Barnes Air National Guard Base
    Barnestormer
    Outstanding Airmen of the Year 2021

