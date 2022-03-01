Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Spiritual Fitness Gives Hope For Brighter Future

    Spiritual Fitness Gives Hope For Brighter Future

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, UNITED STATES

    01.03.2022

    Photo by Kari Hawkins 

    U.S. Army Materiel Command   

    Just like the promise of new growth after a cold winter brings hope for warmer days, spiritual fitness gives people struggling with challenges hope for a brighter future. Army Materiel Command Chaplain (Col.) Kevin Guthrie said the Army recognizes spiritual fitness among the three top traits – the other being physical and mental fitness – to ensuring readiness and wellbeing among its Soldiers and civilian workforce. (U.S. Army Photo by Kari Hawkins)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.03.2022
    Date Posted: 01.07.2022 12:02
    Photo ID: 7005187
    VIRIN: 220103-A-MT653-875
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 3.57 MB
    Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spiritual Fitness Gives Hope For Brighter Future, by Kari Hawkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Spiritual fitness grows ability to face challenges of 2022

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    spiritual fitness
    Army Materiel Command Chaplain (Col.) Kevin Guthrie

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT