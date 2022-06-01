1st SOS conducts Flight of the Flock

A formation of MC-130J Commando II’s fly during “Flight of the Flock” off the coast of Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 7, 2022. The 1st SOS is on-call to conduct specialized mobility with the MC-130J Commando II in order to conduct infiltration, exfiltration and resupply for allied forces in austere environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephen Pulter)

