A formation of MC-130J Commando II’s fly during “Flight of the Flock” off the coast of Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 7, 2022. The 1st SOS is on-call to conduct specialized mobility with the MC-130J Commando II in order to conduct infiltration, exfiltration and resupply for allied forces in austere environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephen Pulter)
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.07.2022 00:06
|Photo ID:
|7004693
|VIRIN:
|220106-F-JK399-2157
|Resolution:
|4317x2598
|Size:
|4.06 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|2
This work, 1st SOS conducts Flight of the Flock, by A1C Stephen Pulter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
