211124-N-PF550-1008 SAN DIEGO (Nov. 24, 2021) Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Sear Munoz poses at the Navy Talent Acquisition Group Southwest Headquarters Quarterdeck as a Recruiter in the Spotlight. Munoz was wounded on June 21, 2014 when the MRAP he was traveling in was hit with a car bomb in the Helmand Province of Afghanistan. Munoz, assigned to the 1st Battalion, 2d Marine Division (1/2) Alpha Company out of Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, received the Purple Heart Medal.
Corpsman Adapts from Combat to Recruiting
