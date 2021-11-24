211124-N-PF550-1008 SAN DIEGO (Nov. 24, 2021) Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Sear Munoz poses at the Navy Talent Acquisition Group Southwest Headquarters Quarterdeck as a Recruiter in the Spotlight. Munoz was wounded on June 21, 2014 when the MRAP he was traveling in was hit with a car bomb in the Helmand Province of Afghanistan. Munoz, assigned to the 1st Battalion, 2d Marine Division (1/2) Alpha Company out of Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, received the Purple Heart Medal.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.24.2021 Date Posted: 01.06.2022 19:08 Photo ID: 7004540 VIRIN: 211124-N-PF550-1008 Resolution: 2400x1638 Size: 3.02 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Hometown: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Corpsman Adapts from Combat to Recruiting, by Todd Hack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.