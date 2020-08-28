PSAB hosts joint air defense training with RSAF forces

Members of the Royal Saudi Air Force, U.S. Air Force, and U.S. Marine Corps participate in a mission debrief during Desert Mirage III at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, May 19, 2021. The training was the third iteration of a bilateral event designed to enhance the interoperability and air defense capabilities between joint and partner nation forces. Training events such as Desert Mirage are a crucial part of ensuring the processes and communication channels are in place to ensure the U.S. and partner nations are prepared to meet the challenges presented in the region. (Courtesy Photo by Royal Saudi Air Force)

