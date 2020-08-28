Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PSAB hosts joint air defense training with RSAF forces

    SAUDI ARABIA

    08.28.2020

    Members of the Royal Saudi Air Force, U.S. Air Force, and U.S. Marine Corps participate in a mission debrief during Desert Mirage III at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, May 19, 2021. The training was the third iteration of a bilateral event designed to enhance the interoperability and air defense capabilities between joint and partner nation forces. Training events such as Desert Mirage are a crucial part of ensuring the processes and communication channels are in place to ensure the U.S. and partner nations are prepared to meet the challenges presented in the region. (Courtesy Photo by Royal Saudi Air Force)

