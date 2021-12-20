U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Thad Bibb Jr., 18th Air Force (AF) commander, addresses aircrew students and instructors at Altus Air Force Base (AAFB), Oklahoma, Dec. 20, 2021. The formal training units at AAFB provide the Air Force with the majority of it’s mobility aircrew. (Courtesy photo by Lt. Col. Matthew Tarnowski)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.20.2021 Date Posted: 01.06.2022 12:16 Photo ID: 7004208 VIRIN: 211220-F-AP963-0001 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 828.99 KB Location: ALTUS, OK, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 18 AF commander visits 97 AMW FTUs, by 2nd Lt. Cameron Silver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.