    18 AF commander visits 97 AMW FTUs

    ALTUS, OK, UNITED STATES

    12.20.2021

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Cameron Silver 

    97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Thad Bibb Jr., 18th Air Force (AF) commander, addresses aircrew students and instructors at Altus Air Force Base (AAFB), Oklahoma, Dec. 20, 2021. The formal training units at AAFB provide the Air Force with the majority of it’s mobility aircrew. (Courtesy photo by Lt. Col. Matthew Tarnowski)

    Date Taken: 12.20.2021
    Date Posted: 01.06.2022 12:16
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 18 AF commander visits 97 AMW FTUs, by 2nd Lt. Cameron Silver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    altus
    trs
    mac
    ftu
    18af

