U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Thad Bibb Jr., 18th Air Force (AF) commander, addresses aircrew students and instructors at Altus Air Force Base (AAFB), Oklahoma, Dec. 20, 2021. The formal training units at AAFB provide the Air Force with the majority of it’s mobility aircrew. (Courtesy photo by Lt. Col. Matthew Tarnowski)
|Date Taken:
|12.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2022 12:16
|Photo ID:
|7004208
|VIRIN:
|211220-F-AP963-0001
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|828.99 KB
|Location:
|ALTUS, OK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 18 AF commander visits 97 AMW FTUs, by 2nd Lt. Cameron Silver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
18 AF commander visits 97 AMW FTUs
LEAVE A COMMENT