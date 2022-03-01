A graphic commemorating the Michigan National Guard's (MING) 2021 and reviewing the many events, activities and accomplishments of the force. Some of the highlights of the MING include: supporting the state in the fight against COVID-19, conducting a historic highway landing, and deploying military police to Washington, D.C., during the Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Air National Guard graphic by Staff Sgt. Valentina Viglianco)
|Date Taken:
|01.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2022 09:20
|Photo ID:
|7004156
|VIRIN:
|220103-Z-AG923-1001
|Resolution:
|800x2000
|Size:
|274.43 KB
|Location:
|LANSING, MI, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Michigan National Guard 2021 year in review, by SSgt Valentina Viglianco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT