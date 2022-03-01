Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Michigan National Guard 2021 year in review

    Michigan National Guard 2021 year in review

    LANSING, MI, UNITED STATES

    01.03.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Valentina Viglianco 

    Michigan National Guard

    A graphic commemorating the Michigan National Guard's (MING) 2021 and reviewing the many events, activities and accomplishments of the force. Some of the highlights of the MING include: supporting the state in the fight against COVID-19, conducting a historic highway landing, and deploying military police to Washington, D.C., during the Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Air National Guard graphic by Staff Sgt. Valentina Viglianco)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.03.2022
    Date Posted: 01.06.2022 09:20
    Photo ID: 7004156
    VIRIN: 220103-Z-AG923-1001
    Resolution: 800x2000
    Size: 274.43 KB
    Location: LANSING, MI, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Michigan National Guard 2021 year in review, by SSgt Valentina Viglianco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Guardsmen
    Michigan National Guard Joint Force Headquarters
    Joint National Training Center
    COVID-19
    2021 Year in Review
    Historic Highway Landing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT