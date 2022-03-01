Michigan National Guard 2021 year in review

A graphic commemorating the Michigan National Guard's (MING) 2021 and reviewing the many events, activities and accomplishments of the force. Some of the highlights of the MING include: supporting the state in the fight against COVID-19, conducting a historic highway landing, and deploying military police to Washington, D.C., during the Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Air National Guard graphic by Staff Sgt. Valentina Viglianco)

