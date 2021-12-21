U.S. Air Force Col. Patrick Farrell, left, 437th Operations Group Commander, passes the 14th AS guidon to incoming commander, Lt. Col. Michael Wells during the 14th AS change of command ceremony at Joint Base Charleston, S.C. Dec. 21, 2021. The 14th Airlift Squadron provides combat-ready C-17 Globemaster III aircrews for worldwide, direct-delivery airlift supporting rapid global mobility efforts of the Air Force during global contingencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jade Dubiel)
|Date Taken:
|12.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2022 09:57
|Photo ID:
|7004148
|VIRIN:
|211221-F-KQ555-1001
|Resolution:
|799x533
|Size:
|148.21 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 14th Airlift Squadron Change of Command, by A1C Jade Dubiel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
