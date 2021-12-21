Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    14th Airlift Squadron Change of Command

    14th Airlift Squadron Change of Command

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    12.21.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jade Dubiel 

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Patrick Farrell, left, 437th Operations Group Commander, passes the 14th AS guidon to incoming commander, Lt. Col. Michael Wells during the 14th AS change of command ceremony at Joint Base Charleston, S.C. Dec. 21, 2021. The 14th Airlift Squadron provides combat-ready C-17 Globemaster III aircrews for worldwide, direct-delivery airlift supporting rapid global mobility efforts of the Air Force during global contingencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jade Dubiel)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.21.2021
    Date Posted: 01.06.2022 09:57
    Photo ID: 7004148
    VIRIN: 211221-F-KQ555-1001
    Resolution: 799x533
    Size: 148.21 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 14th Airlift Squadron Change of Command, by A1C Jade Dubiel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    14AS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT