U.S. Air Force Col. Patrick Farrell, left, 437th Operations Group Commander, passes the 14th AS guidon to incoming commander, Lt. Col. Michael Wells during the 14th AS change of command ceremony at Joint Base Charleston, S.C. Dec. 21, 2021. The 14th Airlift Squadron provides combat-ready C-17 Globemaster III aircrews for worldwide, direct-delivery airlift supporting rapid global mobility efforts of the Air Force during global contingencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jade Dubiel)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.21.2021 Date Posted: 01.06.2022 09:57 Photo ID: 7004148 VIRIN: 211221-F-KQ555-1001 Resolution: 799x533 Size: 148.21 KB Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 14th Airlift Squadron Change of Command, by A1C Jade Dubiel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.