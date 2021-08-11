Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSWCPD Trains Future USS Levin Sailors on Land Based Engineering Site 

    UNITED STATES

    11.08.2021

    Photo by Jermaine Sullivan 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center Philadelphia Division

    U.S. Navy Sailor Petty Officer 1st Class Brigham Snowden (left) and Petty Officer 1st Class Julie Sesmas (right), crew members of USS Carl M. Levin (PCU 120), conduct virtual engineering operations at Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division (NSWCPD) on Nov. 8, 2021. NSWCPD houses more than 100 test sites and labs to enhance the U.S. Navy’s warfighting advantage. (U.S. Navy photo by Jermaine Sullivan/Released)

    Date Taken: 11.08.2021
    Date Posted: 01.06.2022 08:01
    This work, NSWCPD Trains Future USS Levin Sailors on Land Based Engineering Site , by Jermaine Sullivan, identified by DVIDS

    NSWCPD Trains Future USS Levin Sailors on Land Based Engineering Site

    United States Navy

    NSWCPD
    LBES
    Naval Surface Warfare Center Philadelphia Division
    Land Based Engineering Site

