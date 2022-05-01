Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CFAY re-opens boardwalk for public use

    CFAY re-opens boardwalk for public use

    YOKOSUKA, AICHI, JAPAN

    01.05.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Conner Houghtaling 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 5, 2021) — Capt. Rich Jarrett, left, commanding officer of Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY), and Cmdr. Benjamin Waite, right, CFAY's public works officer, cut a ceremonial ribbon signalling the re-opening of a boardwalk behind CFAY's Main Street Food Court. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Conner Houghtaling)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.05.2022
    Date Posted: 01.05.2022 19:53
    Photo ID: 7002208
    VIRIN: 220105-N-OC881-1047
    Resolution: 6866x4599
    Size: 2.39 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, AICHI, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFAY re-opens boardwalk for public use, by PO3 Conner Houghtaling, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Boardwalk
    U.S. Seventh Fleet
    CFAY
    Yokosuka
    USFJ

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT