CFAY re-opens boardwalk for public use

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 5, 2021) — Capt. Rich Jarrett, left, commanding officer of Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY), and Cmdr. Benjamin Waite, right, CFAY's public works officer, cut a ceremonial ribbon signalling the re-opening of a boardwalk behind CFAY's Main Street Food Court. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Conner Houghtaling)

