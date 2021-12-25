Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard, NTSB investigating Bayou Ramos Bridge damage

    Coast Guard, NTSB investigating Bayou Ramos Bridge damage

    UNITED STATES

    12.25.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    The Coast Guard and National Transportation Safety Board marine casualty investigators are investigating a barge allision with the Bayou Ramos Bridge near Morgan City and Amelia, Louisiana, on Highway 182. On Dec. 23, 2021, at approximately 3:26 a.m., a towing vessel pushing six barges was traveling southeast along the Avoca Island Cutoff waterway when one of the lead barges in the tow struck the Bayou Ramos Bridge. (Courtesy of Cajun Drone Photography, Jim Pierce JR FAA 107 Certified Pilot)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.25.2021
    Date Posted: 01.05.2022 18:00
    Photo ID: 7002160
    VIRIN: 211225-G-G0108-1001
    Resolution: 1440x810
    Size: 187.35 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 31
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard, NTSB investigating Bayou Ramos Bridge damage, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    uscg
    bridge
    barge
    allision

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT