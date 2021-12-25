Coast Guard, NTSB investigating Bayou Ramos Bridge damage

The Coast Guard and National Transportation Safety Board marine casualty investigators are investigating a barge allision with the Bayou Ramos Bridge near Morgan City and Amelia, Louisiana, on Highway 182. On Dec. 23, 2021, at approximately 3:26 a.m., a towing vessel pushing six barges was traveling southeast along the Avoca Island Cutoff waterway when one of the lead barges in the tow struck the Bayou Ramos Bridge. (Courtesy of Cajun Drone Photography, Jim Pierce JR FAA 107 Certified Pilot)

