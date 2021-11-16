211116-N-AC802-0019 VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (Nov. 16, 2021) An Aviation Machinist’s Mate, assigned to the “Rampagers” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 83, turns an engine in the hush house onboard Naval Air Station Oceana. A hush house is an acoustical enclosure built fo reduce noise exposure during engine maintenance operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Megan Wollam/Released)
|Date Taken:
|11.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2022 16:16
|Photo ID:
|7002141
|VIRIN:
|211116-N-AC802-0019
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|2.29 MB
|Location:
|VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, NAS Oceana Hush House, by PO2 Megan Wollam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
