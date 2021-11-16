Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAS Oceana Hush House

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    11.16.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Megan Wollam 

    Naval Air Station Oceana

    211116-N-AC802-0019 VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (Nov. 16, 2021) An Aviation Machinist’s Mate, assigned to the “Rampagers” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 83, turns an engine in the hush house onboard Naval Air Station Oceana. A hush house is an acoustical enclosure built fo reduce noise exposure during engine maintenance operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Megan Wollam/Released)

    NAS Oceana
    F/A-18 Super Hornet
    VFA 83
    Rampagers

