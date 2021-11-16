NAS Oceana Hush House

211116-N-AC802-0019 VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (Nov. 16, 2021) An Aviation Machinist’s Mate, assigned to the “Rampagers” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 83, turns an engine in the hush house onboard Naval Air Station Oceana. A hush house is an acoustical enclosure built fo reduce noise exposure during engine maintenance operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Megan Wollam/Released)

Date Taken: 11.16.2021 Date Posted: 01.05.2022 Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US