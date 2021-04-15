Brig. Gen. James McCormack, director of the joint staff, Pennsylvania National Guard, was activated as dual-status commander Dec. 31 to provide command and control of federal COVID-19 response teams who arrived in Pennsylvania recently.
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2022 13:04
|Photo ID:
|7001962
|VIRIN:
|220105-Z-A3544-0001
|Resolution:
|350x438
|Size:
|307.4 KB
|Location:
|FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Pa. National Guard supports federal COVID-19 response teams, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Pa. National Guard supports federal COVID-19 response teams
LEAVE A COMMENT