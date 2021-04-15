Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pa. National Guard supports federal COVID-19 response teams

    Pa. National Guard supports federal COVID-19 response teams

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2021

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    Brig. Gen. James McCormack, director of the joint staff, Pennsylvania National Guard, was activated as dual-status commander Dec. 31 to provide command and control of federal COVID-19 response teams who arrived in Pennsylvania recently.

    Pa. National Guard supports federal COVID-19 response teams

    TAGS

    Pennsylvania National Guard
    PNG
    COVID-19
    COVID

