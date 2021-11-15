Ball Takes Control at Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment

Cpt. Derrick Ball speaks to the assembled crowd at the Fort Detrick Auditorium during a change of command ceremony for the USAMRDC Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment office on November 15. Ball replaces outgoing detachment commander Cpt. James Hunt in the role. (Photo Credit: Gloriann Martin, USAMRDC Public Affairs)

