From left: USAMRDC Best Medic Competition participants Staff Sgt. Monrad Monsen, Sgt. 1st Class Noemi Lucero, and Staff Sgt. Paul Tiedemann, on November 15. (Photo Credit: Ramin A. Khalili, USAMRDC Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|11.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2022 12:43
|Photo ID:
|7001960
|VIRIN:
|211115-O-QO895-620
|Resolution:
|3266x2809
|Size:
|1.46 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Trio of Soldiers Battle for USAMRDC ‘Best Medic’ Honors, by RAMIN KHALILI, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
