    Trio of Soldiers Battle for USAMRDC ‘Best Medic’ Honors

    UNITED STATES

    11.15.2021

    Photo by RAMIN KHALILI 

    Medical Research and Development Command

    From left: USAMRDC Best Medic Competition participants Staff Sgt. Monrad Monsen, Sgt. 1st Class Noemi Lucero, and Staff Sgt. Paul Tiedemann, on November 15. (Photo Credit: Ramin A. Khalili, USAMRDC Public Affairs)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Trio of Soldiers Battle for USAMRDC ‘Best Medic’ Honors, by RAMIN KHALILI, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

