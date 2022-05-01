Lt. Col. Jacob Johnson, director of both the USAMRDC Joint Trauma Analysis and Prevention of Injury in Combat team and the Blast Injury Research Coordinating Office. (Photo Courtesy: Johnson Family)
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2022 12:40
|Photo ID:
|7001959
|VIRIN:
|220105-O-TU783-447
|Resolution:
|604x362
|Size:
|79.67 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Johnson Heads Full Speed into New Leadership Role at JTAPIC, BIRCO, by RAMIN KHALILI, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT