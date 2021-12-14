116th ACS acquires new Radome Assembly

CAMP RILEA, OR, UNITED STATES 12.14.2021 Courtesy Photo 142nd Wing

Installation of the 116th Air Control Squadron’s new radome structure has been completed at Camp Rilea, Warrenton, Ore. on 13 December 2021. Installation of the radome system will protect their TP-75 antenna array against harsh weather conditions on the Oregon Coast and reduce labor by 300 man-hours annually. (Courtesy photo)