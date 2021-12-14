Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    116th ACS acquires new Radome Assembly

    CAMP RILEA, OR, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2021

    142nd Wing

    Installation of the 116th Air Control Squadron’s new radome structure has been completed at Camp Rilea, Warrenton, Ore. on 13 December 2021. Installation of the radome system will protect their TP-75 antenna array against harsh weather conditions on the Oregon Coast and reduce labor by 300 man-hours annually. (Courtesy photo)

    Oregon Air National Guard
    116th Air Control Squadron
    Radome
    142nd Wing

