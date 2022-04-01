Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VADM Cooper speaks with Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Secretary General H. E. Dr. Nayef Falah M. Al-Hajraf during a video call

    BAHRAIN

    01.04.2022

    Photo by Pfc. Zachery Frost 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet   

    Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, U.S. 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces, speaks with Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Secretary General H. E. Dr. Nayef Falah M. Al-Hajraf during a video call, Jan. 4, reaffirming the U.S. Navy's strong partnership with the six GCC member-nations that border the Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl Zachery Frost)

    NAVCENT
    5th Fleet
    GCC

