Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, U.S. 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces, speaks with Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Secretary General H. E. Dr. Nayef Falah M. Al-Hajraf during a video call, Jan. 4, reaffirming the U.S. Navy's strong partnership with the six GCC member-nations that border the Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl Zachery Frost)
|Date Taken:
|01.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.05.2022 05:16
|Photo ID:
|7001755
|VIRIN:
|220104-A-LN610-1001
|Resolution:
|6533x4355
|Size:
|854.27 KB
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, VADM Cooper speaks with Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Secretary General H. E. Dr. Nayef Falah M. Al-Hajraf during a video call, by PFC Zachery Frost, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
