U.S. Army National Guard Spc. Charleen De Jesus, a combat medic attached to the Joint Task Force – Puerto Rico, administrates the COVID-19 molecular test to a visitor at “Centro de Bellas Artes” in Caguas, Puerto Rico, January 4, 2022. The JTF - PR continued supporting the Department of Health in administering molecular tests across the island to ensure citizens' health and safety as part of Operation Continue Safe. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Tomas Ramirez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.04.2022 Date Posted: 01.04.2022 19:47 Photo ID: 7001631 VIRIN: 220104-Z-DG901-1002 Resolution: 3696x2448 Size: 3.51 MB Location: US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Operation Continue Safe JTF-PR [Image 6 of 6], by MSgt Tomas Ramirez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.