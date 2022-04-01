A military working dog examines its handler’s backpack that contains a canine decontamination kit. (DTRA photo by William Bunce)

Tactical Assault Kit Source Term Estimation (TAK-STE) and Urban Hazard Prediction (TAK-Urban) as made available under the Chemical and Biological Alerting and Response Tool (CBART) application. (DTRA image)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.04.2022 Date Posted: 01.04.2022 16:45 Photo ID: 7001549 VIRIN: 220104-D-D0490-002 Resolution: 2083x1385 Size: 1.9 MB Location: FT. BELVOIR, VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Put to the Test, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.