Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story Commanding Officer Capt. Michael Witherspoon poses with his wife Tawanna and the Murphy African-American Museum’s staff during the presentation of a Letter of Appreciation thanking him for serving as a guest panelist during the museum’s Veterans Day program. The museum, located in Tuscaloosa Alabama, focuses on individual families who lived in the home and on the history of African-American life and culture surrounding Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.31.2021 Date Posted: 01.04.2022 14:37 Photo ID: 7001458 VIRIN: 211228-N-GR089-015 Resolution: 6240x4160 Size: 11.06 MB Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JEB Little Creek-Fort Story CO presented Letter of Appreciation, by Michelle Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.