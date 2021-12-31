Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JEB Little Creek-Fort Story CO presented Letter of Appreciation

    VIRGINIA BEACH, UNITED STATES

    12.31.2021

    Photo by Michelle Stewart 

    Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story

    Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story Commanding Officer Capt. Michael Witherspoon poses with his wife Tawanna and the Murphy African-American Museum’s staff during the presentation of a Letter of Appreciation thanking him for serving as a guest panelist during the museum’s Veterans Day program. The museum, located in Tuscaloosa Alabama, focuses on individual families who lived in the home and on the history of African-American life and culture surrounding Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

    Date Taken: 12.31.2021
    Date Posted: 01.04.2022 14:37
    VIRGINIA BEACH, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JEB Little Creek-Fort Story CO presented Letter of Appreciation, by Michelle Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

