JEB Little Creek-Fort Story CO presented Letter of Appreciation

Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story Commanding Officer Capt. Michael Witherspoon poses with his wife Tawanna and the Murphy African-American Museum’s staff during the presentation of a Letter of Appreciation thanking him for serving as a guest panelist during the museum’s Veterans Day program. The museum, located in Tuscaloosa Alabama, focuses on individual families who lived in the home and on the history of African-American life and culture surrounding Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
|12.31.2021
|01.04.2022 14:37
|7001458
|211228-N-GR089-015
|6240x4160
|11.06 MB
|VIRGINIA BEACH, US
|2
|0
