U.S. Army civilian wins championship on ‘Tough as Nails’ television competition

Lia P. Mort from the Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland-based 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command won the grand prize of $200,000 and a Ford Super Duty truck on the "Tough as Nails" competition television series on CBS. Mort is a native of Lititz, Pennsylvania, who now calls Richfield, Pennsylvania, home. Photo: ©2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.04.2022 14:36
|Photo ID:
|7001454
|VIRIN:
|010422-A-A4433-001
|Resolution:
|1007x745
|Size:
|199.35 KB
|Location:
|ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, US
|Hometown:
|LITITZ, PA, US
|Hometown:
|RICHFIELD, PA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
