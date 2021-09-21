Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army civilian wins championship on ‘Tough as Nails’ television competition

    ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2021

    20th CBRNE Command

    Lia P. Mort from the Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland-based 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command won the grand prize of $200,000 and a Ford Super Duty truck on the "Tough as Nails" competition television series on CBS. Mort is a native of Lititz, Pennsylvania, who now calls Richfield, Pennsylvania, home. Photo: ©2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

