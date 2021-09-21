U.S. Army civilian wins championship on ‘Tough as Nails’ television competition

Lia P. Mort from the Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland-based 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command won the grand prize of $200,000 and a Ford Super Duty truck on the "Tough as Nails" competition television series on CBS. Mort is a native of Lititz, Pennsylvania, who now calls Richfield, Pennsylvania, home. Photo: ©2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

