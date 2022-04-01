Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT PICKETT, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.04.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. David Intriago 

    Operation Allies Welcome - Operation Allies Refuge   

    Maj. James Clements, the company commander of Carlos Company, 1st Battalion, 23rd Marine Regiment, 4th Marine Division, from Kingsville, Texas, poses for a portrait after hosting a town hall meeting at Fort Pickett, Virginia on Jan. 4, 2022. Clements serves as a mayor and meets with Afghan building leaders daily to discuss evacuee living conditions and next steps. As a civilian, Clements works and manages a ranch, King Ranch, in Kingsville, Texas. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. David Intriago)

    Date Taken: 01.04.2022
    Date Posted: 01.04.2022 11:41
    Photo ID: 7001214
    VIRIN: 220104-M-NA519-1011
    Resolution: 6074x4049
    Size: 12.13 MB
    Location: FORT PICKETT, VA, US 
    Hometown: KINGSVILLE, TX, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maj. James Clements, by LCpl David Intriago, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Reserves
    MARFORRES
    Afghan Refugees
    Operation Allies Welcome
    Task Force Pickett

