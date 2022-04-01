Maj. James Clements, the company commander of Carlos Company, 1st Battalion, 23rd Marine Regiment, 4th Marine Division, from Kingsville, Texas, poses for a portrait after hosting a town hall meeting at Fort Pickett, Virginia on Jan. 4, 2022. Clements serves as a mayor and meets with Afghan building leaders daily to discuss evacuee living conditions and next steps. As a civilian, Clements works and manages a ranch, King Ranch, in Kingsville, Texas. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. David Intriago)

Date Taken: 01.04.2022 Location: FORT PICKETT, VA, US Hometown: KINGSVILLE, TX, US