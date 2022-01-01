Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard repatriates 119 Cubans to Cuba

    KEY WEST, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.01.2022

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    A good Samaritan rescued and reported to Sector Key West watchstanders of a vessel, Jan. 1, 2021, approximately 25 miles west of Boot Key. Coast Guard Cutter Margaret Norvell and Raymond Evans’ crew repatriated 119 people to Cuba, Jan. 3, following 12 interdictions due to safety of life at sea concerns. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    Location: KEY WEST, FL, US 
    Coast Guard
    Key West
    Repat
    Safety of life at sea concerns

