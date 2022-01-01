A good Samaritan rescued and reported to Sector Key West watchstanders of a vessel, Jan. 1, 2021, approximately 25 miles west of Boot Key. Coast Guard Cutter Margaret Norvell and Raymond Evans’ crew repatriated 119 people to Cuba, Jan. 3, following 12 interdictions due to safety of life at sea concerns. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.01.2022 Date Posted: 01.04.2022 08:31 Photo ID: 7001026 VIRIN: 220101-G-G0107-2000 Resolution: 958x673 Size: 347.73 KB Location: KEY WEST, FL, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard repatriates 119 Cubans to Cuba, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.