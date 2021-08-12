Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Explosive Ordnance Disposal leaders map way ahead for large scale combat operations

    Explosive Ordnance Disposal leaders map way ahead for large scale combat operations

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    20th CBRNE Command

    The U.S. Army’s only two Active Duty Explosive Ordnance Disposal groups, the Fort Campbell, Kentucky-based 52nd Ordnance Group (EOD) and Fort Carson, Colorado-based 71st Ordnance Group (EOD), came together to discuss future EOD missions at the Kinnard Mission Training Center on Fort Campbell, Dec. 7 - 9. More than 100 Army EOD technicians participated in the exercise with an average of 10 years of experience each, bringing together a millennium of experience in this high stakes profession. U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Joshua Peltz

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.08.2021
    Date Posted: 01.03.2022 11:31
    Photo ID: 7000518
    VIRIN: 010322-A-A4433-001
    Resolution: 4000x2668
    Size: 8.5 MB
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Explosive Ordnance Disposal leaders map way ahead for large scale combat operations, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Explosive Ordnance Disposal leaders map way ahead for large scale combat operations

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Campbell
    exercise
    Explosive Ordnance Disposal
    20th CBRNE Command
    large scale combat operations

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT