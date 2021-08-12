Explosive Ordnance Disposal leaders map way ahead for large scale combat operations

The U.S. Army’s only two Active Duty Explosive Ordnance Disposal groups, the Fort Campbell, Kentucky-based 52nd Ordnance Group (EOD) and Fort Carson, Colorado-based 71st Ordnance Group (EOD), came together to discuss future EOD missions at the Kinnard Mission Training Center on Fort Campbell, Dec. 7 - 9. More than 100 Army EOD technicians participated in the exercise with an average of 10 years of experience each, bringing together a millennium of experience in this high stakes profession. U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Joshua Peltz

