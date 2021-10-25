Airmen assigned to the 386th Expeditionary Contracting Squadron pose for a photo at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Oct. 26, 2021. The 386th ECONS provided vital support that enabled humanitarian aid to Americans and Afghans during the Noncombative Evacuation Operation, as well as continuing to provide support to the U.S. Central Command’s area of responsibility. The 386th ECONS purchased approximately $200,000 on more than 35,000 items in support of the NEO. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Daryn Murphy)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.25.2021 Date Posted: 01.03.2022 01:56 Photo ID: 7000322 VIRIN: 211025-F-RW874-1003 Resolution: 4967x3177 Size: 7.56 MB Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 386th Contracting Works Behind the Scenes, by SrA Michael Murphy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.