    386th Contracting Works Behind the Scenes

    ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KUWAIT

    10.25.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Michael Murphy 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen assigned to the 386th Expeditionary Contracting Squadron pose for a photo at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Oct. 26, 2021. The 386th ECONS provided vital support that enabled humanitarian aid to Americans and Afghans during the Noncombative Evacuation Operation, as well as continuing to provide support to the U.S. Central Command’s area of responsibility. The 386th ECONS purchased approximately $200,000 on more than 35,000 items in support of the NEO. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Daryn Murphy)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 386th Contracting Works Behind the Scenes, by SrA Michael Murphy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFCENT
    Kuwait
    Ali Al Salem Air Base

