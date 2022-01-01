Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    GRF 2022 Deck Log Entry

    GRF 2022 Deck Log Entry

    NEWPORT NEWS, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.01.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)     

    Aviation Ordnanceman 2nd Class Andrew Hill, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) air department, makes the January 1st midnight entry into Ford’s deck log, Jan. 1, 2022. Ford is in port at Newport News Shipyard executing her Planned Incremental Availability (PIA), a six-month period of modernization, maintenance and repairs. (U.S. Navy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.01.2022
    Date Posted: 01.02.2022 03:27
    Photo ID: 7000119
    VIRIN: 220101-N-NO778-0002
    Resolution: 4838x3456
    Size: 1.79 MB
    Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US 
    Hometown: BRUNSWICK, ME, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, GRF 2022 Deck Log Entry, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    watch
    Cvn 78
    log
    warship78

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT