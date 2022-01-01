GRF 2022 Deck Log Entry

Aviation Ordnanceman 2nd Class Andrew Hill, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) air department, makes the January 1st midnight entry into Ford’s deck log, Jan. 1, 2022. Ford is in port at Newport News Shipyard executing her Planned Incremental Availability (PIA), a six-month period of modernization, maintenance and repairs. (U.S. Navy photo)

