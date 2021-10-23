Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard wraps up 2021 task force initiative in Arctic, Western Alaska

    Coast Guard wraps up 2021 task force initiative in Arctic, Western Alaska

    AK, UNITED STATES

    10.23.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Nate Littlejohn  

    U.S. Coast Guard District 17

    Petty Officer 1st Class Christopher Houvener inspects a fuel storage facility on Little Diomede Island, Alaska, October 23, 2021. In 2021, Marine Safety Task Force team members like Houvener visited 95 remote communities, completed 128 fuel storage facility inspections, 470 commercial fishing vessel exams, five gold dredge exams, and monitored six fuel-to-shore transfers. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Dane Grulkey)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.23.2021
    Date Posted: 01.01.2022 02:30
    Photo ID: 6999893
    VIRIN: 211023-G-G0217-1001
    Resolution: 1536x2048
    Size: 611.29 KB
    Location: AK, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard wraps up 2021 task force initiative in Arctic, Western Alaska, by PO1 Nate Littlejohn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Coast Guard wraps up 2021 task force initiative in Arctic, Western Alaska

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    Arctic
    Sector Anchorage
    D17
    MSTF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT