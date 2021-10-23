Coast Guard wraps up 2021 task force initiative in Arctic, Western Alaska

Petty Officer 1st Class Christopher Houvener inspects a fuel storage facility on Little Diomede Island, Alaska, October 23, 2021. In 2021, Marine Safety Task Force team members like Houvener visited 95 remote communities, completed 128 fuel storage facility inspections, 470 commercial fishing vessel exams, five gold dredge exams, and monitored six fuel-to-shore transfers. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Dane Grulkey)
|Date Taken:
|10.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.01.2022 02:30
|Photo ID:
|6999893
|VIRIN:
|211023-G-G0217-1001
|Resolution:
|1536x2048
|Size:
|611.29 KB
|Location:
|AK, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
