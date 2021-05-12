Camp Murray’s “White House” turns 100

The entry vestibule of building 118, “The White House,” at Camp Murray, Washington, is decorated for the Holiday Season, during the Regularly Scheduled Drill (RSD) weekend on Dec. 5, 2021. The building is now the Headquarters for the Washington Air National Guard and is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year after being completed in the autumn of 1921. (National Guard photo by Master Sgt. John Hughel, Washington Air National Guard Public Affairs)

