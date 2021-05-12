Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Murray’s “White House” turns 100

    CAMP MURRAY, WA, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. John Hughel 

    Washington Air National Guard

    The entry vestibule of building 118, “The White House,” at Camp Murray, Washington, is decorated for the Holiday Season, during the Regularly Scheduled Drill (RSD) weekend on Dec. 5, 2021. The building is now the Headquarters for the Washington Air National Guard and is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year after being completed in the autumn of 1921. (National Guard photo by Master Sgt. John Hughel, Washington Air National Guard Public Affairs)

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Washington Air National Guard
    U.S. Air Force
    Washington National Guard
    Camp Murray
    Building 118

