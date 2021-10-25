Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JPMRC 22-01

    UNITED STATES

    10.25.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Tyvel Clement 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers from the 25th Infantry Division don their protective mask during a simulated attack as part of the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center rotation 22-01 at Kahuku Training Area, Oct. 24, 2021. JPMRC 22-01 is a Home-Station Combat Training Center (HS-CTC) rotation that offers realistic training and provides Armed Forces in the Indo-Pacific Region the opportunity to integrate and train alongside our partners and allies. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Tyvel Clement)

    This work, JPMRC 22-01, by SGT Tyvel Clement, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    jpmrc

