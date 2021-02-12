Changes in VA home loan program expand eligibility for National Guard

Current and former National Guard members now have a much better chance of qualifying for a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs-backed home loan, thanks to recent changes made to the VA Home Loan Guaranty Program. A new law expands the definition of veteran for the purpose of a home loan to include National Guard members who have mobilized for full-time duty. (Ohio National Guard graphic)
