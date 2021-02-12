Current and former National Guard members now have a much better chance of qualifying for a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs-backed home loan, thanks to recent changes made to the VA Home Loan Guaranty Program. A new law expands the definition of veteran for the purpose of a home loan to include National Guard members who have mobilized for full-time duty. (Ohio National Guard graphic)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.02.2021 Date Posted: 12.31.2021 23:22 Photo ID: 6999698 VIRIN: 211202-Z-A3541-1854 Resolution: 1200x625 Size: 361.09 KB Location: COLUMBUS, OH, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Changes in VA home loan program expand eligibility for National Guard, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.