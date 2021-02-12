Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Changes in VA home loan program expand eligibility for National Guard

    COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Ohio National Guard Public Affairs

    Current and former National Guard members now have a much better chance of qualifying for a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs-backed home loan, thanks to recent changes made to the VA Home Loan Guaranty Program. A new law expands the definition of veteran for the purpose of a home loan to include National Guard members who have mobilized for full-time duty. (Ohio National Guard graphic)

