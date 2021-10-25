Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Holland Pratt

    Holland Pratt

    WASHINGTON D.C., DC, UNITED STATES

    10.25.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense Media Activity - Army   

    West Point First Captain Holland Pratt said that she learned to build unity among fellow cadets by valuing and trusting her teammates. Pratt shared insights of her first three years at the U.S. Military Academy during an Association of the U.S. Army Annual Meeting and Exposition panel on Oct. 12, 2021, in Washington, D.C. The Army has prioritized building unit cohesion at its most basic levels to strengthen readiness. (Courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.25.2021
    Date Posted: 12.31.2021 08:09
    Photo ID: 6998721
    VIRIN: 211025-A-CO967-1001
    Resolution: 1200x1200
    Size: 176.84 KB
    Location: WASHINGTON D.C., DC, US
    Hometown: LIBERTY LAKE, WA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Holland Pratt, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Through adversity West Point cadet builds character, unit cohesion

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    West Point

    U.S. Army

    TAGS

    U.S. Military Academy
    Association of the U.S. Army Annual Meeting and Exposition
    Holland Pratt
    West Point first captain

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT