    Jones assumes command of CES, first uniformed leader in decade

    SHEPPARD AFB, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Pedro Tenorio 

    82nd Training Wing Public Affairs

    Lt. Col. Jon Jones, 82nd Civil Engineering Squadron commander, gives a speech at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, March, 23, 2021. Jones is taking command of the 82nd CES, which hasn't had an active duty military commander in almost 10 years. Jones has an excellent duty history and the 82nd Mission Support Group leadership has no doubts that he will be able to excel at the job. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Pedro Tenorio)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Jones assumes command of CES, first uniformed leader in decade, by SSgt Pedro Tenorio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    leadership
    Sheppard Air Force Base
    82nd Civil Engineer Squadron
    Lt. Col. Jon Jones

