Jones assumes command of CES, first uniformed leader in decade

Lt. Col. Jon Jones, 82nd Civil Engineering Squadron commander, gives a speech at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, March, 23, 2021. Jones is taking command of the 82nd CES, which hasn't had an active duty military commander in almost 10 years. Jones has an excellent duty history and the 82nd Mission Support Group leadership has no doubts that he will be able to excel at the job. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Pedro Tenorio)

