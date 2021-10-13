211013-N-ML137-1001 KEKAHA, Hawai`i (Oct. 13, 2021) — Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF), Barking Sands, celebrates the U.S. Navy’s 246th birthday and the Sailors who continue the tradition of excellence. PMRF is the world’s largest instrumented multi-environment range capable of supporting surface, subsurface, air and space operations simultaneously. (U.S. Navy graphic by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Jetzer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.13.2021 Date Posted: 12.31.2021 04:52 Photo ID: 6998627 VIRIN: 211013-N-ML137-1001 Resolution: 2550x3300 Size: 508.46 KB Location: KEKAHA, HI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, PMRF Celebrates the Navy's 246th Birthday [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Samantha Jetzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.