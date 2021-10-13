Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PMRF Celebrates the Navy's 246th Birthday [Image 2 of 2]

    PMRF Celebrates the Navy's 246th Birthday

    KEKAHA, HI, UNITED STATES

    10.13.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Samantha Jetzer 

    Pacific Missile Range Facility

    211013-N-ML137-1001 KEKAHA, Hawai`i (Oct. 13, 2021) — Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF), Barking Sands, celebrates the U.S. Navy’s 246th birthday and the Sailors who continue the tradition of excellence. PMRF is the world’s largest instrumented multi-environment range capable of supporting surface, subsurface, air and space operations simultaneously. (U.S. Navy graphic by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Jetzer)

