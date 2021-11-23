West Point First Captain Holland Pratt said that she learned to build unity among fellow cadets by valuing and trusting her teammates. Pratt shared insights of her first three years at the U.S. Military Academy during an Association of the U.S. Army Annual Meeting and Exposition panel on Oct. 12, 2021, in Washington, D.C. The Army has prioritized building unit cohesion at its most basic levels to strengthen readiness. (Courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.23.2021 Date Posted: 12.31.2021 02:16 Photo ID: 6998615 VIRIN: 211123-A-CO967-1001 Resolution: 797x965 Size: 213.01 KB Location: DC, US Hometown: LIBERTY LAKE, WA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Holland Pratt, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.