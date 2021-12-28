Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Donated Toys at Water Distribution Site

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    12.28.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Omar N Rubi 

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    HONOLULU (Dec. 28, 2021) Sgt. Xavier Beach, from 524th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, Hawaii, sorts toys donated for children of affected residents at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) housing communities. The JBPHH water quality recovery is a joint U.S. military initiative working closely with the State of Hawaii, Department of Health, Honolulu Board of Water Supply, U.S. government and independent organizations to restore a safe water delivery system to JBPHH military housing communities through testing, treatment, and repair. For detailed information, including available resources and locations, and news, go to www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Second Class Omar Rubi)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.28.2021
    Date Posted: 12.30.2021 21:52
    Photo ID: 6998558
    VIRIN: 211228-N-HT995-1024
    Resolution: 3221x2416
    Size: 837.08 KB
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    TAGS

    RedHill
    SafeWaters

