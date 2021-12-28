HONOLULU (Dec. 28, 2021) Sgt. Xavier Beach, from 524th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, Hawaii, sorts toys donated for children of affected residents at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) housing communities. The JBPHH water quality recovery is a joint U.S. military initiative working closely with the State of Hawaii, Department of Health, Honolulu Board of Water Supply, U.S. government and independent organizations to restore a safe water delivery system to JBPHH military housing communities through testing, treatment, and repair. For detailed information, including available resources and locations, and news, go to www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Second Class Omar Rubi)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.28.2021 Date Posted: 12.30.2021 21:52 Photo ID: 6998558 VIRIN: 211228-N-HT995-1024 Resolution: 3221x2416 Size: 837.08 KB Location: HONOLULU, HI, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Donated Toys at Water Distribution Site, by PO2 Omar N Rubi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.