HONOLULU (Dec. 28, 2021) Sgt. Xavier Beach, from 524th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, Hawaii, sorts toys donated for children of affected residents at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) housing communities. The JBPHH water quality recovery is a joint U.S. military initiative working closely with the State of Hawaii, Department of Health, Honolulu Board of Water Supply, U.S. government and independent organizations to restore a safe water delivery system to JBPHH military housing communities through testing, treatment, and repair. For detailed information, including available resources and locations, and news, go to www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Second Class Omar Rubi)
|Date Taken:
|12.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2021 21:52
|Photo ID:
|6998558
|VIRIN:
|211228-N-HT995-1024
|Resolution:
|3221x2416
|Size:
|837.08 KB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Donated Toys at Water Distribution Site, by PO2 Omar N Rubi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
