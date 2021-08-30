Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Guardsman helps neighbors escape fire

    VERVON, CT, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Tamara Dabney 

    103rd Airlift Wing, Public Affairs, Bradley Air National Guard Base

    Air Force Staff Sgt. Nathan Pisani, assigned to the 103rd Logistics Readiness Squadron, prepares to speak about how he helped his neighbors escape from a fire, August 30, 2021 in Vernon, Connecticut. Pisani potentially saved the lives of more than a dozen people during the blaze. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Tamara R. Dabney)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.30.2021
    Date Posted: 12.30.2021 16:29
    Photo ID: 6998364
    VIRIN: 210830-Z-OC517-1001
    Resolution: 5276x3510
    Size: 2.05 MB
    Location: VERVON, CT, US
    Hometown: ROCKVILLE, CT, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Guardsman helps neighbors escape fire, by MSgt Tamara Dabney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    fire
    air national guard
    connecticut
    flying yankees
    citizen airman
    ctang

