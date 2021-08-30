Air Force Staff Sgt. Nathan Pisani, assigned to the 103rd Logistics Readiness Squadron, prepares to speak about how he helped his neighbors escape from a fire, August 30, 2021 in Vernon, Connecticut. Pisani potentially saved the lives of more than a dozen people during the blaze. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Tamara R. Dabney)
Air Guardsman helps neighbors escape fire
