Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Leader’s perspective: People, mission partner synchronization propel MICC to new heights

    UNITED STATES

    05.24.2021

    U.S. Army Mission and Installation Contracting Command

    Brig. Gen. Christine Beeler addresses guests and a virtual audience during a promotion ceremony earlier this month. As she prepares to depart the Mission and Installation Contracting Command following the May 27 change of command, she took time to recognize the efforts by uniformed and civilian members of the command in response to challenges in a COVID environment.

