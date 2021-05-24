Brig. Gen. Christine Beeler addresses guests and a virtual audience during a promotion ceremony earlier this month. As she prepares to depart the Mission and Installation Contracting Command following the May 27 change of command, she took time to recognize the efforts by uniformed and civilian members of the command in response to challenges in a COVID environment.
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2021 16:23
|Photo ID:
|6998358
|VIRIN:
|210524-A-ZZ419-001
|Resolution:
|4405x3031
|Size:
|1.95 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
Leader's perspective: People, mission partner synchronization propel MICC to new heights
