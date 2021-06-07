Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Little Things Make a Big Difference

    MD, UNITED STATES

    07.06.2021

    Naval Surface Warfare Center Carderock Division

    Dr. Charles Nguyen, an engineer in the Welding, Processing and Nondestructive Evaluation Branch at Naval Surface Warfare Center, Carderock Division, uses a 3D-printed clamp (black part) in the Manufacturing, Knowledge and Education (MAKE) Lab on July 6, 2021. This piece holds an encoder onto an ultrasonic transducer wedge for weld inspections. This part normally costs $5,000, but can be printed in less than an hour in Carderock’s MAKE Lab and costs fewer than $10 in material.

    Engineering
    Carderock
    Navy
    Innovation
    Additive Manufacturing
    3D Print

