Dr. Charles Nguyen, an engineer in the Welding, Processing and Nondestructive Evaluation Branch at Naval Surface Warfare Center, Carderock Division, uses a 3D-printed clamp (black part) in the Manufacturing, Knowledge and Education (MAKE) Lab on July 6, 2021. This piece holds an encoder onto an ultrasonic transducer wedge for weld inspections. This part normally costs $5,000, but can be printed in less than an hour in Carderock’s MAKE Lab and costs fewer than $10 in material.
|Date Taken:
|07.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2021 16:10
|Photo ID:
|6998344
|VIRIN:
|210706-N-CD227-0072
|Resolution:
|4000x3000
|Size:
|2.29 MB
|Location:
|MD, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Little Things Make a Big Difference, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Little Things Make a Big Difference
LEAVE A COMMENT