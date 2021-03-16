In her latest Leader's Perspective column, Brig. Gen. Christine Beeler said the Mission and Installation Contracting Command remains clearly focused on taking care of our people, supporting our mission partners and doing our best toward the federal response to COVID-19. Beeler is the MICC commanding general.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.16.2021 Date Posted: 12.30.2021 16:00 Photo ID: 6998334 VIRIN: 210316-A-ZZ999-001 Resolution: 1200x834 Size: 176.63 KB Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Leader’s perspective: MICC making a difference for the nation, people, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.