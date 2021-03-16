Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Leader’s perspective: MICC making a difference for the nation, people

    Leader’s perspective: MICC making a difference for the nation, people

    UNITED STATES

    03.16.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Mission and Installation Contracting Command

    In her latest Leader's Perspective column, Brig. Gen. Christine Beeler said the Mission and Installation Contracting Command remains clearly focused on taking care of our people, supporting our mission partners and doing our best toward the federal response to COVID-19. Beeler is the MICC commanding general.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2021
    Date Posted: 12.30.2021 16:00
    Photo ID: 6998334
    VIRIN: 210316-A-ZZ999-001
    Resolution: 1200x834
    Size: 176.63 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Leader’s perspective: MICC making a difference for the nation, people, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Leader&rsquo;s perspective: MICC making a difference for the nation, people

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    acc
    amc
    army materiel command
    army contracting command
    mission and installation contracting command
    micc

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT