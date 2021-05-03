Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    419th CSB returns home, uncases colors

    UNITED STATES

    03.05.2021

    Photo by Ryan Mattox 

    U.S. Army Mission and Installation Contracting Command

    Col. Jim Craig addresses those in attendance and watching virtually following the uncasing of the 419th Contracting Support Brigade colors during a ceremony March 8 at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. Craig and Command Sgt. Maj. T.J. Higgs uncased the colors marking the brigade’s official return from deployment to Afghanistan. Craig is the 419th CSM commander and Higgs is the brigade command sergeant major.

