Team Charleston honors POW/MIA Recognition Day

U.S. Air Force Col. Marc Greene, 628th Air Base Wing and Joint Base Charleston commander, carries the POW/MIA flag while Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association rides along during the observed POW/MIA Recognition Day run at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Sept. 16, 2021. Military personnel from different backgrounds came together all over base in honor of those prisoners of war and missing in action. Currently 83,000 service members unaccounted for. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jade Dubiel)

