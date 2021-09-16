Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Charleston honors POW/MIA Recognition Day

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jade Dubiel 

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Marc Greene, 628th Air Base Wing and Joint Base Charleston commander, carries the POW/MIA flag while Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association rides along during the observed POW/MIA Recognition Day run at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Sept. 16, 2021. Military personnel from different backgrounds came together all over base in honor of those prisoners of war and missing in action. Currently 83,000 service members unaccounted for. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jade Dubiel)

    Date Taken: 09.16.2021
    POW/MIA

