Make it Matter

U.S. Air Force Col Michele Lo Bianco, 305th Air Mobility Wing Operations commander poses for a photo with a box of remembrance in observance of Suicide Prevention Month at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst on 13 Sept, 2021. According to the National Institute of Mental Health, nearly one in five U.S. adults live with a mental illness. More than 1.7 million Veterans received treatment in a VA mental health specialty program annually. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Matthew Porter)

