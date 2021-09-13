U.S. Air Force Col Michele Lo Bianco, 305th Air Mobility Wing Operations commander poses for a photo with a box of remembrance in observance of Suicide Prevention Month at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst on 13 Sept, 2021. According to the National Institute of Mental Health, nearly one in five U.S. adults live with a mental illness. More than 1.7 million Veterans received treatment in a VA mental health specialty program annually. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Matthew Porter)
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2021 13:16
|Photo ID:
|6998206
|VIRIN:
|091321-F-BW403-1001
|Resolution:
|4289x3431
|Size:
|14 MB
|Location:
|MCGUIRE AFB, NJ, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Make it Matter, by SrA Matt Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT