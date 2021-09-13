Make it Matter

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCGUIRE AFB, NJ, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Matt Porter 

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col Michele Lo Bianco, 305th Air Mobility Wing Operations commander poses for a photo with a box of remembrance in observance of Suicide Prevention Month at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst on 13 Sept, 2021. According to the National Institute of Mental Health, nearly one in five U.S. adults live with a mental illness. More than 1.7 million Veterans received treatment in a VA mental health specialty program annually. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Matthew Porter)

    Date Taken: 09.13.2021
    Location: MCGUIRE AFB, NJ, US
    McGuire Air Force Base
    JBMDL
    305th AMW
    ASA Dix
    NSA Lakehurst

