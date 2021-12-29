Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Chief Pinned at Fort Bliss

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.29.2021

    Photo by Kurt Van Slooten 

    Center for Information Warfare Training

    Chief Cryptologic Technician Interpretive Sara Schmitt (center) was proudly pinned as one of the Navy’s newest chief petty officers while serving as a part of Operation Allies Welcome during the ceremony held at Ft Bliss, Texas, on Nov. 21, 2021.

