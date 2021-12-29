Navy Chief Pinned at Fort Bliss

Chief Cryptologic Technician Interpretive Sara Schmitt (center) was proudly pinned as one of the Navy’s newest chief petty officers while serving as a part of Operation Allies Welcome during the ceremony held at Ft Bliss, Texas, on Nov. 21, 2021.
